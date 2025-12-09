Turning data into business insights

Under pressure to maximize the business value of AI commitments, data leaders should be prioritizing data that’s governed, accessible and engineered

Download the report
A blue and white abstract design resembling a wave or ribbon on a white background

Are data leaders poised to lead in the AI era?

A new global survey of 1,700 CDOs reveals a role in ascendance—but one which still presents strategic and operational challenges.

 Explore

Key takeaways

26%

Share of CDOs who feel their data capabilities can power new AI-enabled revenue streams1

 81%

Share of CDOs who say they bring AI to data rather than centralizing data for AI1

 79%

Share of CDOs still trying to define how to scale and govern AI agents1

 82%

Share of CDOs who are hiring for data roles that didn’t exist last year—most related to gen AI1

Take action to drive success

C-suite data leaders face a set of nonnegotiables in the race for AI outcomes. Taking the appropriate steps can help drive success.
Cloud developer standing at computer
Turn data into fuel for AI

AI outcomes depend on quality data that aligns with business goals. Access and enrich your unstructured data, including videos, presentations and emails.
Two people with badges and clipboards discussing in the server room
Be disciplined about both data and AI

Security and governance teams should collaborate as complexity rises. Unite your people, processes and tech to accelerate adoption, innovation and ROI.
Co-workers at the office looking at laptop - security and governance session
Equip employees with access to insights

Decisions stall without timely data. Gaining access to secured, governed data can reduce dependence on centralized data teams and speed outcomes.
3 people in a room with monitors looking at a tablet and discussing AI automation
Treat data and tech as one discipline

CIOs, CDOs and CTOs should align priorities to leverage investments, simplify integration and deliver AI-ready data—at scale—for real business value.  
Cloud developer standing at computer
Turn data into fuel for AI

AI outcomes depend on quality data that aligns with business goals. Access and enrich your unstructured data, including videos, presentations and emails.
Two people with badges and clipboards discussing in the server room
Be disciplined about both data and AI

Security and governance teams should collaborate as complexity rises. Unite your people, processes and tech to accelerate adoption, innovation and ROI.
Co-workers at the office looking at laptop - security and governance session
Equip employees with access to insights

Decisions stall without timely data. Gaining access to secured, governed data can reduce dependence on centralized data teams and speed outcomes.
3 people in a room with monitors looking at a tablet and discussing AI automation
Treat data and tech as one discipline

CIOs, CDOs and CTOs should align priorities to leverage investments, simplify integration and deliver AI-ready data—at scale—for real business value.  

Report: How the C-suite is turning information into impact

Success in today’s AI economy depends on connecting data to business outcomes, and 92% of CDOs agree, yet only 1/3 of them believe they do this well.

This report draws on survey data from 1,700 CDOs across industries and geographies, revealing the actionable insights and the nonnegotiables your organization needs to stay ahead.

Glass skyscraper reflecting the sky
Take the next step 

Discover why 92% of CDOs agree AI success depends on linking data to business outcomes.

 Download the report
Need more details? For the latest on data, explore Data Matters See data in action: unveil the Scuderia Ferrari story Talk to an expert: Book a live demo—IBM® watsonx.data®
Footnotes

1. The 2025 Chief Data Officer Study: The AI multiplier effect, IBM Institute for Business Value, November 2025.