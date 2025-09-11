Scuderia Ferrari HP, the renowned Formula 1 racing team, boasts one of the world’s largest and most passionate fan bases, standing 396 million strong. Ferrari fans are unique to many F1 followers in that they’re loyal to the team above any individual driver. At the core of this loyalty is Ferrari’s multigenerational super fan base, the Tifosi. They’re an enduring global community whose support has helped shaped the team’s identity for decades.

In the words of Scuderia Ferrari HP driver, Charles Leclerc: “The passion that Ferrari fans have for the brand, for Ferrari, for the history, is something very special to witness and you can definitely feel it every time you are in Italy or on a racing track.”

Scuderia Ferrari’s fan base is expanding. Alongside legacy fans, a new generation of supporters is emerging. These new supporters are digitally native superfans and first-time followers, discovering the excitement of Formula 1 through fresh channels and perspectives.

Stefano Pallard, Head of Fan Development for Scuderia Ferrari HP said “Ferrari fans are different for many reasons. It’s history and heritage. Ferrari is the only one in F1 since the very beginning. So, we feel this, and we are proud of it.”

With such a dynamic and varied audience, Scuderia Ferrari needed a way to engage with multiple different needs while preserving the exclusivity and authenticity of the Ferrari experience. They wanted to bring fans closer to the action, before, during and after races, both on and off the track.

Scuderia Ferrari’s existing F1 fan app was rich in editorial content. But the team wanted more interactivity and personalization. So they asked IBM to build a fan experience that could scale globally, adapt locally and reflect the prestige of the Prancing Horse.

Emphasizing the need for a more in-depth, engaging fan experiences, Scuderia Ferrari’s Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur states “We’ve had many new fans join us in the last couple of years, and not everyone comes in with a deep understanding of F1. It’s important that we give them an opportunity to understand what we’re doing.”