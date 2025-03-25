Nelen & Schuurmans, a consulting and IT service provider specializing in water management, is dedicated to providing innovative solutions to its clients. With a strong focus on research and development, the company aims to stay ahead of the curve in its industry through a commitment to delivering high-quality products and services that meet the evolving needs of its clients.

With this goal in mind, Nelen & Schuurmans sought to develop its latest software solution, Rana Water Intelligence. It is designed to make data-driven water analysis more accessible for non-technical users and simplify complex tools like hydrodynamic simulation software for new and less experienced users.

Water management processes are inherently complex, leading specialists to rely on a variety of tools and software for generations. However, these tools often mirror that complexity, resulting in steep learning curves. Users have no choice but to depend on senior colleagues or extensive prior experience to navigate data-driven water analysis effectively, rather than relying on technical documentation or other knowledge bases.

This gap has resulted in difficulties when scaling knowledge and skills across a client’s organization. That’s why Nelen & Schuurmans decided to utilize the IBM® watsonx® portfolio of AI products to develop a generative AI (gen AI) assistant. The intention was to bring the Rana user experience (UX) closer in line with how users develop skills in real-world practice.