Governance and security aren’t just guardrails. They’re the engines that drive AI at scale.

Innovation with integrity

Data privacy and security have long been priorities, but AI governance is still catching up. As breaches rise and agentic AI adds complexity, collaboration between security and governance is no longer optional.

Heather Gentile Executive Director, watsonx.governance, Data and AI, IBM
The AI oversight gap 70% of executives

say innovation takes precedence over security1

 76% of gen AI projects

lack a security element, even though 82% of executives say they’re essential

 87% of organizations

lack governance policies and processes to mitigate AI risk2
Building a strong data foundation for trustworthy AI

AI success doesn't happen by chance. It starts with strong data practices and governance that clear the path for scale. Read the ebook to explore the four pillars of trust.

Client story A system of AI control and trust

Banco do Brasil evolved their governance model to foster ethical oversight and responsible AI.

Hear from other voices

The IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025 delivers essential insights to help security, IT, and business leaders better manage risk and limit potential losses.
Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025
AI Breaks Down Organizational Silos
In this episode of AI Academy, Betsy Greytok and Evelyn Anderson discuss the importance to AI success of uniting AI governance and security.
AI in Action 2024 report
Portrait of Edward Calvesbert
Ch. 1: Access and unify

IBM’s Edward Calvesbert and Fariya Syed-Ali explain how to make hard-to-reach data easy to use.

Portrait of Scott Brokaw
Ch. 2: Prepare and manage

IBM’s Scott Brokaw outlines how to boost data quality through curation and enrichment.

Data Matters homepage

Our Data Matters hub offers expert insights on optimizing your most valuable AI asset: your unique data.

Footnotes

1 Securing generative AI, IBM Institute for Business Value, 2024.
2 Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025: The AI Oversight Gap, IBM and Ponemon Institute, 2025.