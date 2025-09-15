Governance and security aren’t just guardrails. They’re the engines that drive AI at scale.
Data privacy and security have long been priorities, but AI governance is still catching up. As breaches rise and agentic AI adds complexity, collaboration between security and governance is no longer optional.
Discover why a disciplined approach to data and AI that unites people, processes and technology accelerates adoption, innovation and ROI.
say innovation takes precedence over security1
lack a security element, even though 82% of executives say they’re essential
lack governance policies and processes to mitigate AI risk2
Banco do Brasil evolved their governance model to foster ethical oversight and responsible AI.
IBM’s Edward Calvesbert and Fariya Syed-Ali explain how to make hard-to-reach data easy to use.
IBM’s Scott Brokaw outlines how to boost data quality through curation and enrichment.
Our Data Matters hub offers expert insights on optimizing your most valuable AI asset: your unique data.
IBM’s newest offerings will enable organizations to ingest, govern and
retrieve structured and unstructured data so they can scale accurate,
performant generative AI.
