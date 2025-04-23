Banco do Brasil, the oldest bank in Brazil and second-largest bank in Latin America, encourages its employees to understand, use and analyze data. The bank branches take advantage of over 70,000 customized, user-built, reporting dashboards that rely on fast access to the most current mainframe data. Dashboard queries need to be executed quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively to support critical decisions in areas such as finance, sales and operations.

The Internal Controls department at Banco do Brasil needed faster access to managerial information in order to:

Leverage new business opportunities at the branches

Expedite the monitoring and control of operational losses

Facilitate budget planning and execution

Provide more up-to-date and accurate data for decision-making

Nevertheless, in addition to being a costly process in terms of processing and time, it required a window of more than 24 hours to generate all this information in a consolidated manner.

The bank also needed to provide employees with ongoing productivity data to help them evaluate and improve current bank processes and their own performance. For example, the sales teams needed timely access to quota attainment to monitor their productivity and potential to meet the bank’s goals.

To help solve these business challenges, Banco do Brasil realized it needed to partner with a company that was both trusted and experienced at managing businesses’ most mission-critical data and applications.

IBM turned out to be exactly what Banco do Brasil was looking for.