IBM LinuxONE is a family of enterprise-grade Linux® servers, powered by the IBM® Telum® processor, that brings together the IBM expertise in building mission-critical systems with the openness of the Linux operating system. IBM LinuxONE offers a cyber-resilient platform optimized for hybrid cloud and AI applications, which can also help reduce total cost of ownership through workload consolidation.
IBM LinuxONE Emperor 5 delivers the highest levels of enterprise security, performance and scalability for Linux workloads including hybrid cloud and AI applications. Powered by the IBM Telum II processor with its multiple on-chip AI accelerators, LinuxONE 5 also includes confidential containers, high availability and AI inferencing on co-located data.
IBM LinuxONE 4 is a family of enterprise servers powered by the groundbreaking IBM Telum processor. It offers advanced capabilities such as on-chip accelerators for pervasive encryption, innovative quantum-safe technologies and energy efficiency.
Built-in hardware accelerators optimize AI workloads for faster model inferencing.
Advanced encryption and confidential computing help ensure end-to-end data protection for AI applications.
Resource-efficient design optimizes power usage, reducing operational costs and carbon footprint.
LinuxONE is designed to help companies meet the needs of their mission-critical workloads.
Discover how IBM LinuxONE helped the Belgian Ministry of Finance minimize unplanned outages and deliver a reliable tax processing service for its citizens.
Read how the Port of Barcelona increased the performance and agility of its core IT systems with IBM LinuxONE and Red Hat® OpenShift®.
Watch an insightful discussion with Owain Kenway of the Advanced Research Computing Center at University College London talking about accelerating their Bio Sciences workloads with IBM LinuxONE.
Provide clients with a new level of security for data-in-use with a trusted execution environment on IBM LinuxONE.
Learn more from the experts who designed IBM LinuxONE 5—the high-performance Linux computing platform built for your data, applications, and trusted AI.
Explore the Tech Preview for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization available on IBM LinuxONE.
Get enhanced security on LinuxONE by providing centralized, hardware-backed encryption key management for containerized workloads.
Enable secure, privacy-preserving AI and analytics by generating realistic data without exposing sensitive information.
Discover the next generation of enterprise computing for AI with the IBM Telum® II processor.
Learn how to quickly and securly move mission-critical apps and data to your hybrid cloud. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM LinuxONE representative.