IBM LinuxONE

Unlock the potential of a mission-critical Linux server in your hybrid cloud
Single IBM LinuxONE 5 storage panels in an arch

AI and cyber resiliency redefined

IBM LinuxONE is a family of enterprise-grade Linux® servers, powered by the IBM® Telum® processor, that brings together the IBM expertise in building mission-critical systems with the openness of the Linux operating system. IBM LinuxONE offers a cyber-resilient platform optimized for hybrid cloud and AI applications, which can also help reduce total cost of ownership through workload consolidation.

IBM LinuxONE Emperor 5 head on 1-frame configuration IBM LinuxONE Emperor 5 server

NEW! IBM LinuxONE Emperor 5

IBM LinuxONE Emperor 5 delivers the highest levels of enterprise security, performance and scalability for Linux workloads including hybrid cloud and AI applications. Powered by the IBM Telum II processor with its multiple on-chip AI accelerators, LinuxONE 5 also includes confidential containers, high availability and AI inferencing on co-located data.
One frame IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4, front facing, on gray background to match LinuxONE Next homepage IBM LinuxONE 4 server

IBM LinuxONE 4

IBM LinuxONE 4 is a family of enterprise servers powered by the groundbreaking IBM Telum processor. It offers advanced capabilities such as on-chip accelerators for pervasive encryption, innovative quantum-safe technologies and energy efficiency.
Benefits
Real-time insights

Built-in hardware accelerators optimize AI workloads for faster model inferencing.

Enhanced security

Advanced encryption and confidential computing help ensure end-to-end data protection for AI applications.

IT optimization

Resource-efficient design optimizes power usage, reducing operational costs and carbon footprint.

Case studies

LinuxONE is designed to help companies meet the needs of their mission-critical workloads.
Co-workers in a meeting
Transform application reliability and performance

Discover how IBM LinuxONE helped the Belgian Ministry of Finance minimize unplanned outages and deliver a reliable tax processing service for its citizens.

IBM Manufacturing facility
Modernize your IT infrastructure

Read how the Port of Barcelona increased the performance and agility of its core IT systems with IBM LinuxONE and Red Hat® OpenShift®.

IBM Z Processor development director, Susan Eikhoff with a Telum II wafer
Accelerate research

Watch an insightful discussion with Owain Kenway of the Advanced Research Computing Center at University College London talking about accelerating their Bio Sciences workloads with IBM LinuxONE.

This is part of the IBM Brand Library
Delivering confidential computing

Provide clients with a new level of security for data-in-use with a trusted execution environment on IBM LinuxONE.

Resources

Introducing IBM LinuxONE Emperor 5

Learn more from the experts who designed IBM LinuxONE 5—the high-performance Linux computing platform built for your data, applications, and trusted AI.
Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization

Explore the Tech Preview for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization available on IBM LinuxONE.
Unified Key Orchestrator for Containers

Get enhanced security on LinuxONE by providing centralized, hardware-backed encryption key management for containerized workloads.
IBM Synthetic Data Sets

Enable secure, privacy-preserving AI and analytics by generating realistic data without exposing sensitive information.
Telum II expanding AI on IBM LinuxONE

Discover the next generation of enterprise computing for AI with the IBM Telum® II processor.
Validated open source software

Explore a list of open source applications that have been validated by IBM.
