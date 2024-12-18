Port De Barcelona

Maritime transport is the backbone of logistics, and the Port of Barcelona is the main infrastructure in the southern Mediterranean. There, 38,000 people work every day, handling 71 million tons, 3.5 million containers, and 3.9 million passengers a year. This entire logistics ecosystem, made up of more than 500 public and private companies, is managed through the Port of Barcelona. And, its IT infrastructure guarantees the correct daily operation of the port and its stakeholders.

These companies are interconnected through the Port Community System (PORTIC), an electronic platform for information exchange that is more than 10 years old. The Port of Barcelona needed to adapt to the current pace of work, with greater efficiency, agility, and a more sustainable software-based IT infrastructure. In addition, execution times needed to be fast and effective. As a public company, the Port of Barcelona carried out a bidding process to find a supplier to carry out this transformation, resulting in the collaboration with SEIDOR, an IBM Business Partner.