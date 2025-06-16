Sustainability with IBM LinuxONE

Reduce energy use and carbon emissions with the efficiency of a single IBM LinuxONE 5—replacing up to 2,944 x86 cores¹
IBM LinuxONE combines energy efficiency with high performance to support sustainable IT. By consolidating Linux® workloads, businesses can cut energy use by 65% and reduce CO₂e emissions by over 109 metric tons annually—helping meet sustainability goals.2
With the IBM Telum® II DPU, AIU and IBM Spyre™ Accelerator, get real-time inferencing without boosting energy use. Save up to 83% in power consumption versus a compared x86 solution when running AI-infused OLTP workloads.3
Reduce costs and environmental impact by migrating x86 workloads to IBM LinuxONE. Save energy, floor space, and up to 44% in total cost of ownership over 5 years when running cloud-native, containerized workloads versus a compared x86 solution.4
Track system power use, heat and more in real time using HMC dashboards and APIs. Gain insights from OS-level and partition-level metrics to prove progress toward net-zero goals and meet external regulatory and reporting requirements.
LinuxONE hardware is designed with sustainable materials, reducing the environmental impact of manufacturing and end-of-life disposal. IBM’s Global Asset Recovery Services enables hardware reuse and recycling with minimal waste.
Use these tools to plan, measure and optimize your sustainability efforts with IBM LinuxONE. From workload consolidation to energy monitoring, each tool supports your path to a more efficient and eco-friendly IT infrastructure.
See how migrating from x86 to IBM LinuxONE 5 reduces energy consumption, carbon emissions and total cost of ownership.
Use the LinuxONE HMC Environmental Dashboard to track power consumption, cooling requirements and other sustainability metrics.
Recover value and reduce environmental impact by returning or recycling your IBM LinuxONE systems through IBM Global Asset Recovery Services.
Read how the Port of Barcelona increased the performance and agility of its core IT systems with IBM LinuxONE and Red Hat® OpenShift®.
Discover energy efficient and sustainable IT with IBM LinuxONE. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM representative.
¹ IBM internal tests simulating a complete IT solution running containerized WebSphere Liberty and EDB Postgres workloads, show that a single IBM IBM LinuxONE Emperor 5 Max 136 can do the work of up to 2,944 cores of the compared x86 solution.
DISCLAIMER: IBM® internal performance tests for the core consolidation study targeted a comparison of the following servers. IBM Machine Type 9175 MAX 136 system consisting of three CPC drawers containing 136 configurable processor units and six I/O drawers to support both network and external storage. The x86 solution used a commercially available enterprise server with two 5th generation Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8592+ processors, 64 cores per CPU. Both solutions had access to the same storage. The workloads consisted of a containerized online transaction processing (OLTP) WebSphere Liberty v25 application running on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform (OCP) v4.17, and an EDB Postgres for Kubernetes v1.25 on the same OCP cluster simulating core online banking functions. Both solutions used Red Hat Enterprise Linux v9.5 and KVM. Results may vary. The test results were extrapolated to a typical, complete customer IT solution that includes isolated from each other production and non-production IT environments. TCO included software, hardware, energy, network, data center space, and labor costs. On the IBM z17 side the complete solution requires one IBM z17 Type 9175 MAX 136, and on x86 side, the complete IT solution requires 23 compared servers.
2 Consolidating a complete IT solution on an IBM LinuxONE Emperor 5 instead of running it on a compared x86 solution with similar conditions in New York can reduce energy consumption by 65% and the CO2e footprint by over 109 metric tons annually. This is equivalent to consuming 12,284 fewer gallons of gasoline.
DISCLAIMER: IBM internal performance tests for the core consolidation study compared an IBM Machine Type 9175 Max136 with 136 configurable processor units with an x86 solution that used a commercially available enterprise server with two 5th gen Intel Xeon Platinum 8592+ processors and 64 cores per CPU. Workloads consisted of a containerized OLTP WebSphere Liberty v25 application running on Red Hat OCP v4.17 and an EDB Postgres for Kubernetes v1.25 on the same OCP cluster. Both solutions used Red Hat Enterprise Linux v9.5 and KVM. Test results were extrapolated to a typical, complete customer IT solution that included production and non-production IT environments isolated from each other. The IBM Machine Type 9175 solution required one Max136 and the x86 solution required 23 compared servers. Contains information from Electricity Maps Carbon Intensity Data, which is made available here under the Open Database License (ODbL). Equivalencies are based on the EPA GHG calculator. Results may vary.
3 Save up to 83% of power consumption by running AI-infused OLTP workloads on IBM LinuxONE Emperor 5 instead of on a compared x86 solution comprised of two-year-old servers.
DISCLAIMER: Based on IBM internal performance tests running on IBM Machine Type 9175 compared to the same tests running on a commercially available enterprise server with 2x 28 Intel Xeon Gold 5420+ CPU @ 2.20 GHz. The MegaCard benchmark is a containerized IBM WebSphere Liberty v24 online transaction processing (OLTP) application deployed on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform (RHOCP) 4.17 on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9.4 with KVM. EDB Postgres for Kubernetes v1.25 is used as the database. The model extrapolated the test results to a typical, complete customer IT solution that includes isolated from each other production and non-production IT environments. The complete IBM Machine Type 9175 solution requires one Max136 and the complete x86 IT solution requires 72 of the compared servers. Results may vary.
4 Save up to 44% on the total cost of ownership over 5 years by moving cloud-native, containerized workloads from a compared x86 solution to an IBM z17 running the same software products.
DISCLAIMER: IBM internal performance tests for the core consolidation study targeted a comparison of the following servers. IBM Machine Type 9175 MAX 136 system consisting of three CPC drawers containing 136 configurable processor units and six I/O drawers to support both network and external storage. The x86 solution used a commercially available enterprise server with two 5th generation Intel Xeon Platinum 8592+ processors, 64 cores per CPU. Both solutions had access to the same storage. The workloads consisted of a containerized online transaction processing (OLTP) WebSphere Liberty v25 application running on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform (OCP) v4.17, and an EDB Postgres for Kubernetes v1.25 on the same OCP cluster simulating core online banking functions. Both solutions used Red Hat Enterprise Linux v9.5 and KVM. Results may vary. The test results were extrapolated to a typical, complete customer IT solution that includes isolated from each other production and non-production IT environments. TCO included software, hardware, energy, network, data center space, and labor costs. On the IBM Machine Type 9175 side the complete solution requires one Max136, and on x86 side, the complete IT solution requires 23 compared servers.