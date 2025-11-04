When AI governance meets cybersecurity

AI can drive transformation or create new vulnerabilities. The difference lies in how we lead. In this episode of AI in Action, former CISA Director Jen Easterly joins David Levy to discuss the intersection of AI governance and cybersecurity, and how leadership and accountability shape both.

Watch the episode to understand how security guardrails, robust systems, and a culture that values safety as much as speed can help organizations innovate boldly yet responsibly. Because real AI-based innovation isn’t just smart. It’s also safe.
