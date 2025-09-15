Access the data that enterprise AI requires

To ensure that your data is AI-ready, data access is essential. And that means access to all your data, structured and unstructured.

AI requires access

Moving from failed AI projects to realizing value and ROI from scaled-up AI is a challenge for many organizations.

That’s because their data is not AI-ready, and it’s in so many different places and formats that preparing it for AI can be difficult. 

Learn how to access all of your data, structured and unstructured, and obtain a unified view of it so you can achieve more with your AI.
The promise of truly democratizing data access is around the corner, so everybody is going to be more data-driven.
Fariya Syed-Ali Product Marketing Lead, watsonx.data, IBM
Accessing all of your data is vital 90% of data generated in 2022 

was estimated to be unstructured¹

 <1% of enterprise data

is accounted for in traditional LLMs²

 72% of CEOs say proprietary data

is key to unlocking the value of AI3
Making your data AI-ready means making it accessible

See how an open, data lakehouse with advanced data fabric capabilities helps you access and unify all your data. 

Client story Serving fans with data

The US Open turns 7 million data points into an AI experience fans love.

Portrait of Scott Brokaw
Preparing and managing high-quality data fuels accurate and impactful AI. Dive into expert resources and practical guides.

A white background with five blue icons and lines
Our Data Matters hub features expert commentary on how to optimize your most valuable AI asset: your unique data.
Footnotes

1 Agentic AI has an unstructured data problem: IBM is unveiling a solution, Edward Calvesbert, IBM, 06 May 2025
2 The Future of AI is open, IBM Research, IBM, 2024
3 5 mindshifts to supercharge business growth, IBM Institute for Business Value, 2025.