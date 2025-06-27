62% of organizations that suffered a data breach in 2025 reported that they have no AI governance policies in place, and 97% of organizations that experience an AI-related breach lack proper AI access controls. While businesses are concerned about the complexity in the technical adoption of governance, they need to be just as concerned about privacy issues and the cost of losing trust with their customers.

AI governance and security are two closely related processes that are too often siloed from each other, and in this episode of AI Academy, Betsy Greytok and Evelyn Anderson share a one-on-one conversation about why it’s so vital that governance and security work together, hand in hand.