Uniting security and governance for the future of AI

62% of organizations that suffered a data breach in 2025 reported that they have no AI governance policies in place, and 97% of organizations that experience an AI-related breach lack proper AI access controls. While businesses are concerned about the complexity in the technical adoption of governance, they need to be just as concerned about privacy issues and the cost of losing trust with their customers.

AI governance and security are two closely related processes that are too often siloed from each other, and in this episode of AI Academy, Betsy Greytok and Evelyn Anderson share a one-on-one conversation about why it’s so vital that governance and security work together, hand in hand.
What you’ll learn
  • The differences between security and governance, and how they interact
  • Why removing siloes between the two processes is so important
  • How they can provide the foundation for scaling AI
If you put a proper governance program in place and you think about being responsible with your use of AI, it truly will augment the workplace, make our lives easier, and lead to innovations that we didn’t think would happen within our lifetimes.
Betsy Greytok Vice President and Responsible Technology Officer IBM

Related resources

Concept of an escalator ascending to the lobby
Read the The Forrester Wave™: AI Governance Solutions, Q3 2025 report

See why Forrester recognized IBM as a Leader for its watsonx.governance® solution—helping enterprises manage AI risk, compliance and trust at scale.
Concept of an escalator ascending to the lobby
Read the 2025 Cost of a Data Breach report

AI adoption is outpacing oversight, leaving the door open to attackers who are targeting these technologies to steal your company’s intellectual property and customer propriety data.

Circular system with one highlighted component
Read the governance and secure buyer’s guide

AI is evolving fast, and business leaders are leaning into it with bold experimentation and widespread adoption.
