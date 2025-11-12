Data leaders are navigating a new dual reality: they’re under pressure to deliver data for AI initiatives, yet they need to assure their data remains secure and kept out of the hands of hackers. Unfortunately, the gap between AI governance and oversight is potentially leaving that data exposed.

IBM’s annual Cost of a Data Breach Report, which analyzed 600 breached organizations in 17 industries around the world, makes it clear this gap can be costly in terms of stolen data, operational disruption and hefty fines paid to regulators. Data breaches can also expose companies to reputational damage, erosion of trust among customers and customer churn.

For chief data officers and other data leaders—or anyone else responsible for data strategy, governance and value creation—this research is a wakeup call. With operational disruption affecting 31% of the studied breached organizations, and 60% experiencing direct data compromise due to AI supply chain and model attacks, the findings are more than headlines. They’re a blueprint for action for CDOs.

The importance of these findings stretches beyond a security issue: they present a strategic leadership challenge. The CDO sits at the intersection of data innovation and data governance, responsible for ensuring the transformative power of AI and making sure that transformation doesn’t come at the expense of trust, compliance or resilience.