With the rise of AI, a clear and actionable data strategy has never been more important.

Nuance is necessary; each AI use case has its own data needs. Getting the most from generative AI, for example, requires well-managed unstructured data.

Whatever your goal, a successful data strategy begins with making sense of your data landscape: your data assets, data infrastructure and enterprise data usage. You’ll also need to imbue a culture of data literacy, data democratization and AI know-how that empowers teams throughout your organization.

The following six-part framework will help you design a data strategy to cultivate AI that scales across your business and helps you achieve your business goals.