What is AI infrastructure?

As enterprises discover more and more ways to use AI, creating the necessary infrastructure to support its development has become paramount. Whether deploying ML to spur innovation in the supply chain or preparing to release a generative AI chatbot, having the right infrastructure in place is crucial.

The primary reason AI projects require bespoke infrastructure is the sheer amount of power needed to run AI workloads. To achieve this kind of power, AI infrastructure depends on the low-latency of cloud environments and the processing power of graphics processing units (GPUs) rather than the more traditional central processing units (CPUs) typical of traditional IT infrastructure environments.

Additionally, AI infrastructure concentrates on hardware and software specially designed for the cloud and AI and ML tasks rather than the PCs, software and on-premise data centers that IT infrastructure favors. In an AI ecosystem, software stacks usually include ML libraries and frameworks like TensorFlow and PyTorch, programming languages like Python and Java, and distributed computing platforms like Apache Spark or Hadoop.