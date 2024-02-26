By performing mathematical calculations rapidly, a GPU reduces the amount of time needed for a computer to run multiple programs, making it an essential enabler of emerging and future technologies like machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain.

Before the invention of GPUs in the 1990s, graphics controllers in PCs and on video game controllers relied on a computer’s central processing unit (CPU), to execute tasks. Since the early 1950s, CPUs were the most important processors in a computer, executing all instructions necessary to run programs, such as logic, controlling and input/output (I/O). With the advent of personal gaming and computer-aided design (CAD) in the 1990s however, the industry needed a faster, more efficient way to combine pixels in a short amount of time.

In 2007, Nvidia built CUDA (Compute Unified Device Architecture), software that gave developers direct access to GPUs’ parallel computation abilities, empowering them to use GPU technology for a wider range of functions than before. In the 2010s, GPU technology gained even more capabilities, perhaps most significantly ray tracing (the generation of computer images by tracing the direction of light from a camera) and tensor cores (designed to enable deep learning).

Because of these advancements, GPUs have played important roles in AI acceleration and deep learning processors, helping speed the development of AI and ML applications. Today, in addition to powering gaming consoles and editing software, GPUs power cutting edge compute functions critical to many enterprises.