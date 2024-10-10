NPU vs. GPU: What's the difference?

GPUs contain thousands of cores to achieve the fast, precise computational tasks needed for graphics rendering. NPUs prioritize data flow and memory hierarchy for better processing AI workloads in real-time.

Both types of microprocessors excel at the types of parallel processing used in AI, but NPUs are purpose-built for machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence tasks.

Neural processing units (NPUs) are having a moment, but why is this nearly decade-old tech suddenly stealing the spotlight? The answer has to do with recent advancements in generative AI (artificial intelligence) reigniting public interest in AI applications—and by extension—AI accelerator chips such as NPUs and GPUs.