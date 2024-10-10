NPU vs. GPU: What's the difference?

Neural processing units (NPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs) both complement a system’s main central processing unit (CPU), and the fundamental differences between the two come down to chip architecture and processing capabilities.
GPUs contain thousands of cores to achieve the fast, precise computational tasks needed for graphics rendering. NPUs prioritize data flow and memory hierarchy for better processing AI workloads in real-time.
Both types of microprocessors excel at the types of parallel processing used in AI, but NPUs are purpose-built for machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence tasks.
Neural processing units (NPUs) are having a moment, but why is this nearly decade-old tech suddenly stealing the spotlight? The answer has to do with recent advancements in generative AI (artificial intelligence) reigniting public interest in AI applications—and by extension—AI accelerator chips such as NPUs and GPUs.
NPU architecture differs significantly from that of the CPU or GPU. Designed to execute instructions sequentially, CPUs feature fewer processing cores than GPUs, which feature many more cores and are designed for demanding operations requiring high levels of parallel processing.
Whereas CPUs struggle with parallel-processing tasks and GPUs excel at the cost of high energy consumption, NPU architecture thrives by mimicking the way human brains process data. More than simply adding additional cores, NPUs achieve high parallelism with less energy consumption through a number of unique features and techniques:
When comparing NPUs and GPUs, it can be useful to assess performance across key features.
Incorporating NPUs into integrated systems offers a number of salient advantages over traditional processors in terms of speed, efficiency and convenience. Benefits include the following:
As a coprocessor, NPUs have been in use for a number of years, typically integrated with GPUs to provide support for specific repetitive tasks. NPUs continue to be valuable in consumer-level tech (such as Microsoft Windows’ AI Copilot) and various Internet of Things (IoT) devices (such as smart speakers that use NPUs for processing speech recognition).
However, recent developments in AI technology have put a brighter spotlight on this type of processor as more advanced AI models have brought consumer-grade AI tools into the popular conversation. Specifically designed for demanding AI tasks such as natural language processing, as interest in consumer-grade AI grows, so has interest in NPUs.
Main use cases for NPUs include the following:
Predating NPUs, GPUs have long been favored for computing tasks requiring performance-intensive parallel processing. Originally designed to handle complex graphics for video games and image/video software, GPUs continue to be used in PC and console gaming, as well as virtual and augmented reality, high-performance computing (HPC), 3D rendering, data centers and other applications.
Here’s a closer look at some of the most important, modern applications of GPU technology:
NPUs are best used within integrated systems that optimize operations to allocate specific types of resources to specific types of processors. Designed for precise, linear computing, CPUs are best allocated to general-purpose processes such as system and resource management, while GPUs are specialized for intense workloads that benefit from parallel computing.
As artificial intelligence applications become more prevalent, even more specialized NPUs are best deployed as a complement to CPUs and GPUs for handling AI and ML-specific tasks with low-latency and highly energy-efficient parallel processing.
