What is a microprocessor?

Like CPUs, microprocessors are commonly thought of as the “brain” of the computer. Unlike traditional CPUs, microprocessors integrate the arithmetic, logic and control circuits of more traditional CPUs into a single multipurpose, clock-driven and register-based digital circuit.

While the terms CPU and microprocessor are often used interchangeably, a microprocessor is essentially an all-in-one CPU on a single chip. This single-chip design reduces the number of vulnerable electrical connections, improving reliability by reducing potential points of failure. As such, microprocessors have almost completely replaced traditional, multicomponent CPUs.



Before microprocessors, computers used racks of ICs to accomplish the computer’s main computing functions. In 1971, a significant shift occurred in computing technology with the introduction of the Intel 4004, the first commercially available microprocessor. This groundbreaking device, designed by Federico Faggin, was not just a response to a request for 12 custom microchips for a calculator from Japanese electronics maker Busicom. It was a landmark moment that revolutionized the way we think about computing, as Intel, instead of producing 12 individual chips, created a general-purpose logic device.

Underpowered by today’s standards, the Intel 4004’s architecture operated at a clock speed of 740 kHz and could only process data streams with a maximum of 4 bits, also known as a “nibble.” While the 4004 is weak compared to modern 8-bit to 64-bit microprocessors, it is universally considered to be a revolutionary breakthrough in circuitry. As predicted by Moore’s law, rapid semiconductor technology development led to major processing power improvements. Manufactured by leading suppliers, such as Intel and Pentium, and used by all major tech companies, such as IBM®, Microsoft and Apple, microprocessors power thousands of systems and applications from TV remote controls to the International Space Station.