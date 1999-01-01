Instantly obsolete: DRAM takes the market by storm

Dennard and IBM were issued the patent for DRAM in 1968. The technology was put into popular use in 1970 when Intel built a successful 1-kilobit DRAM chip using a three-transistor cell design. The simplicity, low cost and low power consumption of DRAM made earlier magnetic technologies obsolete almost instantly. DRAM immensely increased the capacity of digital information storage, leading to dramatic progress in information and telecommunications technology.

With the oversight of IBM Fellow Dale L. Critchlow, Dennard and his team went on to propose guidelines for how to implement and scale DRAM. The team introduced the constant-field scaling theory, which built a framework for allowing computers to run faster on significantly less energy, thus reducing operating costs. “The implications of scaling were remarkable,” Critchlow later wrote. “These were exactly the results we needed to develop a competitive low-cost memory.”