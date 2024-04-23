Fourteen billion smartphones, 3.6 billion computers, and many more consumer electronic devices all share a common lineage: a young man’s fascination with the French horn.

One of the most celebrated and innovative IBMers across the company’s long history, Robert “Bob” Dennard hails from humble beginnings. Born in 1932 in Terrell, Texas, Dennard spent his early years on a farm with no electricity, attending classes in a one-room schoolhouse. In high school, Dennard established himself as a promising student but harbored no grand ambitions. When a guidance counselor suggested he pursue the growing field of electrical engineering, Dennard replied that he planned to join his friends at the local junior college.

Then a band recruiter from Southern Methodist University discovered Dennard’s talents with the French horn and offered him an alternative path. Dennard accepted a scholarship to the university, where he studied electrical engineering. It was the first step toward what would become his crowning achievement: the invention of dynamic random-access memory, better known as DRAM, the revolutionary memory cell inside nearly every computer, server and consumer electronic device on the market today.