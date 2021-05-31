From two generations of Watsons to the present-day executives, strong leaders have been fundamental to IBM’s success.
The world’s premier corporate research institution depends entirely on the talent, curiosity and ambition of its people.
Relentless efforts to build a diversified workforce have paid huge dividends in innovation.
A company once known for its tabulators and clocks came to dramatically shape our modern world.
A culture based on belief in the potential of people has guided and sustained IBM through a century of change.
“Good design is good business” is the company’s approach to developing products, spaces and solutions that harmonize industry and art.
Respect for the individual underscores IBM’s leadership in hiring practices, social rights and technology development.
From finance to retail to transportation: systems that make modern life work.
Innovative tools, methods and rules to govern information storage, access, retrieval and privacy.
IBM has been pioneering AI systems since before the technology had fully escaped the realm of science fiction.
A persistent commitment to scientific exploration has yielded world-changing discoveries and given rise to entire industries.
IBM introduced the platform business model — and many productivity tools that the world relies on to this day.
From the very beginning, IBM has been a driving force behind mankind’s exploration of space.
Cultural projects have stretched the boundaries of IBM technology and helped us understand history and the world around us.
Shaping how modern healthcare works, through smart application of technology and a commitment to improving lives.
A long-standing focus on the importance of learning has guided IBM’s efforts to do well and to do good in the world.
From email to the internet, e-business and the cloud, increasing the power of technology in networked settings.
IBM’s founding CEO aspired to make the world a better place. The company and its employees continue the effort daily.
A proud history of building the world’s most powerful computers.