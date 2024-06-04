What is a microcontroller?

Published: 4 June 2024
Contributors: Josh Schneider, Ian Smalley
A microcontroller unit (MCU) is essentially a small computer on a single chip. It is designed to manage specific tasks within an embedded system without requiring a complex operating system.
These compact integrated circuits (ICs) contain a processor core (or cores), random-access memory (RAM) and electrically erasable programmable read-only memory (EEPROM) for storing the custom programs that run on the microcontroller, even when the unit is disconnected from a power supply.
Unlike general-purpose microprocessors, microcontrollers integrate processing, memory and input/output (I/O) peripherals—including timers, counters and analog-to-digital converters (ADCs)—into one efficient and cost-effective standalone unit. By combining multiple components into a single system, microcontrollers are well-suited for applications requiring real-time signal processing, such as controlling motors and servos and interfacing with various types of sensors and communications.
The following are key components of a microcontroller:
Microcontrollers are ideal for battery-operated consumer electronics, such as smartphones, smartwatches and other wearables, because they are lightweight, small and require comparatively low power.
A favorite among open-source hobbyists, low-cost microcontrollers and microcontroller development boards, such as those made by Arduino and Adafruit, can be easily configured within an integrated development environment (IDE) using common programming languages like C, C++ and Python. Although readily accessible to even beginner developers, microcontrollers are also frequently used to control systems in a wide range of professional applications, including prototyping, robotics, automotive systems, industrial automation and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.
Microcontrollers and microprocessors share many similarities. Both can be described as single-chip processors capable of executing computing logic, and both are highly valuable in the development and proliferation of general computing technology. However, the two components differ in both hardware architecture and application.
The defining characteristic of a microcontroller is the combination of all necessary computing elements into a single chip—microcontrollers do not require any additional external circuits to operate. Conversely, microprocessors consist of a CPU and several supporting chips providing memory, serial interface, I/O and other necessary features.
While the terms microprocessor and CPU are sometimes used interchangeably, it’s more accurate to describe microprocessor semiconductors as single integrated circuits that contain a CPU and can be connected to other external auxiliaries, such as input/output devices.
The main difference between these two types of microchips is that microcontrollers are self-contained, whereas microprocessors are designed to interface with external auxiliaries.
As a result, generalized and demanding tasks that might require specialized hardware with increased processing power are better suited for microprocessors. Specific tasks within embedded systems, such as sensor or motor control, are good examples of suitable microcontroller applications.
When comparing microcontrollers and microprocessors, it's helpful to consider four key features:
The first types of microcontrollers grew out of advancements made in microprocessor manufacturing as researchers developed techniques to integrate CPU, memory and peripheral components into single chips.
Texas Instruments engineers Gary Boone and Michael Cochran are credited with creating the first microcontroller in 1971. Manufacturers like Intel and various Japanese electronics vendors followed quickly.
Today, dozens of different microcontroller manufacturers—such as Intel, NXP and Arm—offer hundreds of varieties, ranging from general-purpose options for hobbyists and amateurs to highly specialized solutions for professional technologists and all manner of industries.
Here are some of the more common types of microcontrollers:
The most basic type of microcontroller, featuring limited processing and memory and typically used in small appliances like toys and remote controls.
Twice as capable as 8-bit models, 16-bit microcontrollers are used for more complex applications, including medical devices, automotive systems and industrial control systems.
The most powerful and feature-rich type of microcontrollers, these are used for demanding applications, such as gaming consoles, entertainment devices and high-end industrial automation.
RISC microcontrollers incorporate a design architecture that simplifies and improves operations by executing fewer compute instructions faster than other methodologies, such as the complex instruction set computer (CISC) architecture.
Formerly an acronym for Advanced RISC Machines, these types of microcontrollers incorporate the ARM architecture, including the modern ARM Cortex subset, that bolsters performance and reliability. ARM microcontrollers are widely used in mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial control systems.
Developed by Microchip Technology, the PIC microcontroller is the world’s smallest microcontroller, found frequently in robotics, home and industrial automation and renewable energy systems.
Commonly used in applications necessitating digital signal processing, video processing and high-speed networking, these microcontrollers use field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), which can be configured and reconfigured on the hardware level, to achieve highly versatile and customizable processing results.
