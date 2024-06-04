What is a microcontroller?

The defining characteristic of a microcontroller is the combination of all necessary computing elements into a single chip—microcontrollers do not require any additional external circuits to operate. Conversely, microprocessors consist of a CPU and several supporting chips providing memory, serial interface, I/O and other necessary features.

While the terms microprocessor and CPU are sometimes used interchangeably, it’s more accurate to describe microprocessor semiconductors as single integrated circuits that contain a CPU and can be connected to other external auxiliaries, such as input/output devices.

The main difference between these two types of microchips is that microcontrollers are self-contained, whereas microprocessors are designed to interface with external auxiliaries.

As a result, generalized and demanding tasks that might require specialized hardware with increased processing power are better suited for microprocessors. Specific tasks within embedded systems, such as sensor or motor control, are good examples of suitable microcontroller applications.