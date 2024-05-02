While open source software has made AI more accessible, affordable and innovative, you need the right level of support to successfully implement these frameworks. With the introduction of an AI Toolkit for IBM Z and LinuxONE, you can use our verified support offering to deploy and accelerate the adoption of popular open source AI frameworks on your z/OS® and LinuxONE platforms.

The AI Toolkit consists of IBM Elite Support and IBM Secure Engineering, which vet and scan open source AI serving frameworks and IBM-certified containers for security vulnerabilities and validate compliance with industry regulations.