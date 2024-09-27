What is a neural processing unit (NPU)?

In the world of classical computer science, the central processing unit (CPU) is thought of as the “brain” of the computer. The CPU processes most traditional computing tasks and is responsible for a broad range of potential applications. While there are many different types, generally all CPUs perform operations in linear order, responding to requests in the order they come in.

From the 1950s to the 1990s, CPUs bore the brunt of practically all computer processing, executing instructions to run programs, control systems, and manage input/output (I/O).

Demanding applications regularly pushed generation after generation of CPU designs to their hardware limits, often causing significant slowdown or even system failure. But with the advent of personal computer gaming and computer-aided design (CAD) in the 1980s, the industry required a faster, more efficient solution to rendering computer graphics.

The graphics processing unit (GPU) was initially created to offload demanding image-processing tasks from the main CPU. While GPUs tend to use fewer cores to perform linear operations, GPUs feature hundreds to thousands of cores with the ability to perform parallel processing—a process in which large tasks are broken down into smaller problems that can be solved simultaneously by multiple processors and/or cores.

Initially developed to handle video and image processing needs, the parallel processing capabilities of GPUs have made the hardware uniquely suited to other demanding computing applications, such as blockchain-related tasks and AI. While GPUs are not the only type of processor capable of performing parallel processing or parallel computing, they are well suited for parallelism. However, GPUs are not without their limitations and typically require extremely expensive power consumption to run more demanding operations. With GPUs, increased performance comes at an increased energy cost.

NPUs and other AI accelerators offer more efficient alternatives. Incorporating and improving on the advanced parallelism of GPUs, NPUs designed specifically for AI operations provide high performance with lower power consumption (and the added bonus of a smaller physical footprint).