What is an AI chip?

The term AI chip refers to an integrated circuit unit that is built out of a semiconductor (usually silicon) and transistors. Transistors are semiconducting materials that are connected to an electronic circuit. When an electrical current is sent through the circuit and turned on and off, it makes a signal that can be read by a digital device as a one or a zero. In modern devices, such as AI chips, the on and off signals switch billions of times a second, enabling circuits to solve complex computations using binary code to represent different types of information and data.

Chips can have different functions; for example, memory chips typically store and retrieve data while logic chips perform complex operations that enable the processing of data. AI chips are logic chips, processing the large volumes of data needed for AI workloads. Their transistors are typically smaller and more efficient than those in standard chips, giving them faster processing capabilities and smaller energy footprints.

Parallel processing

Perhaps no other feature of AI chips is more crucial to AI workloads than the parallel processing feature that accelerates the solving of complex learning algorithms. Unlike general-purpose chips without parallel processing capabilities, AI chips can perform many computations at once, enabling them to complete tasks in a few minutes or seconds that would take standard chips much longer. Because of the number and complexity of computations involved in the training of AI models, AI chips’ parallel processing capabilities are crucial to the technology’s effectiveness and scalability.