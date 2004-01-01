The team made a number of controversial decisions that would ultimately contribute to the IBM PC’s success. One was concerning the composition of the PC itself. About half of the system — the expansion bus, display, monitors, floppy interface and keyboard — would be lifted from the IBM System/23 Datamaster. Then there was the issue of the microprocessor and operating system. Before the IBM PC, the company had designed and made nearly everything it sold.

But the team decided the only way to hit their deadline and a USD 1,500 price tag would be to use off-the-shelf parts. They chose Intel’s 8088 chip, which ran at up to 5 megahertz — a subsequent version ran at 16 MHz — and could address 1 megabyte of memory. Microsoft provided the OS, which would later become known as MS-DOS. Epson provided the dot-matrix printer.

Most surprising, the team embraced an open architecture and even published a technical reference of the circuit designs and source codes to help companies develop software and peripherals. It took 40 days to design the motherboard and four months to create a working prototype. In April of 1981, the manufacturing team took over.

According to James Cortada, author of IBM: The Rise and Fall and Reinvention of a Global Icon, “The normal process to get a new product to market took four or five years, but the incipient PC market was moving too quickly for that.”

There was little time to experiment, or even to run tests on components. They used functioning and pre-tested sub-assemblies, put them together and tested the final product.

Reaching a nascent consumer market required establishing new sales channels. Retailers such as Sears, Roebuck & Company and ComputerLand signed up to sell the machines. The PC would also be sold through IBM Product Centers and a separate sales unit within the Data Processing Division.