The floppy got its start at IBM’s data storage skunkworks in San Jose, California, at what was then called the IBM San Jose Research Lab (now the IBM Research-Almaden Lab). In 1967, a small team of engineers under the leadership of David L. Noble started to develop a reliable and inexpensive system for loading instructions and installing software updates into mainframe computers. The big machines were already equipped with hard disk drives, also invented by IBM engineers, but many people still used paper punched cards for data entry and software programming.

The team considered using magnetic tape at first, but then, in a project code-named “Minnow,” they switched to a flexible Mylar disk coated with magnetic material that could be inserted through a slot into a disk drive mechanism and spun on a spindle. The disks had a large circular hole in the center to allow the magnetic medium to spin and a small oblong opening in both sides to enable the drive’s heads to read and write data.

The first floppies got dirty easily, so the team packaged them in slim envelopes equipped with an innovative dust-wiping element, making it possible to handle and store them easily. IBM began selling floppy disk drives in 1971 and received US patents for the drive and floppy disk in 1972.

The floppy disk made it possible to easily load software and updates onto mainframe computers and quickly became the most widely used storage medium for small systems. “I had no idea how important it would become and how widespread,” recalled Warren L. Dalziel, the lead inventor of the floppy disk drive.