From an early age Dean excelled at math. As a first grader growing up in Jefferson City, a small town in eastern Tennessee, he tutored older kids in trigonometry. By middle school, he decided he wanted to be an engineer, and in high school he resolved to work in computers for IBM, he told The Bent, a publication of Tau Beta Pi, the oldest engineering honor society in the US. Later, while on scholarship at the University of Tennessee, he laid the groundwork for his eventual career at the company.

Dean joined IBM in Boca Raton, Florida, in 1979 just after graduating college with highest honors. His first project was developing a word processor adapter for IBM’s Data Master, an attempt at creating a lower-cost computer for small business that combined word and data processing capabilities. He soon earned a spot on the secretive “Project Chess” team of engineers tasked with building a computer for the home. “Back when I started at IBM, the company let us do something people would think was ridiculous — create a PC,” Dean said.

The IBM PC changed consumer computing, fueled nearly a decade of market share dominance for the company, and yielded to Dean three of his dozens of patents. Two of his three PC-compatible patents were for adapters for monochrome and color graphics. His work would lead to the development of the color PC monitor. “IBM has made a lot of money that came out of that work,” he said. “We had a significant role in opening up patents license as a business.”