By the 1950s, IBM had developed a broad slate of employment practices that burnished its reputation as a supportive meritocracy for women, veterans and those with diverse abilities. As the US civil rights movement gained traction early in the decade, the company would have to confront segregation and its corrosive impact on “respect for the individual.”

For company president Thomas J. Watson Jr., the issue was both business and personal. IBM had long maintained an informal policy of non-discrimination based on race. As the company entered an era of booming growth for its computers, it planned to expand with new factories in North Carolina and Kentucky, where it would run a racially integrated workforce. In 1953, Watson Jr. expressed personal conviction and decades of company practice when he penned “Policy Letter #4,” IBM’s first official equal opportunity policy.

He took a stand. “It is the policy of this organization to hire people who have the personality, talent and background necessary to fill a given job, regardless of race, color or creed,” the letter read. It came a year before the landmark Brown vs. Board of Education court decision that integrated public schools and more than a decade before passage of the Civil Rights Act.

Watson was intolerant of managers who fell short of his policies. Once, upon hearing of a candidate’s rejection after eight interviews and possible discrimination, Watson Jr. exploded. “What are we coming to in IBM? God almighty fellas, we live in America — this country was created by people who were persecuted overseas. … How can I stand up and tell people, tell chairmen of organizations, how wonderful we are with our lack of discrimination and look at the action that you fellas and your associates are taking,” he said.

In 1962, the company signed on to President John F. Kennedy’s “Plan for Progress,” vowing, among other things, to strengthen its commitment to equal opportunity without regard to “race, creed, color, sex, national origin or age.” IBM had been making that very pledge to its employees for decades. In 1968, the company would put its money where its policies were, opening a manufacturing facility that would employ 300 local residents in the under-resourced Brooklyn neighborhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant. The new jobs, Watson Jr. hoped, would improve the quality of life in these neighborhoods and create opportunities for those who wanted to work elsewhere.

It would continue to build on these initiatives for years to come and has often been one step ahead of the changes moving society.

For example, IBM has been on the front lines of adopting protections for the LGBTQ+ community and promoting inclusivity in business. In 1984, it became one of the first companies to add sexual orientation to its global nondiscrimination policy. In 1995, it formed an LGBTQ+ Executive Council. In 1996, it extended healthcare coverage and other benefits to the partners of its gay and lesbian employees, making it the largest US company at the time to adopt such a policy. In 2002, it also incorporated gender identity and expression into its nondiscrimination policy.