Thomas J. Watson Sr. created a model corporation for the 20th century. Guided by a set of human-centric principles, he redefined culture and management for generations of CEOs and reframed industry’s role as an indispensable partner in meeting society’s challenges. IBM came to rule the information technology market under Watson’s paternalistic leadership.

Watson turned the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company, three loosely connected businesses that made electric punched-card machines, scales and time clocks, into the global leader in machines that tabulated and calculated everything from livestock to lunar orbits. He embraced automation, mechanization and data-recording trends emerging at the turn of the century to meet the growing need across society for better ways to collect and manage information.

“The world’s greatest salesman,” as the media would come to call him, taught a new generation of young professionals how to sell, a skill that would elevate the man himself from modest beginnings on a farm in Steuben County, New York, to the pinnacle of influence and prestige on the world stage. “Nothing came easy,” Watson would say of his early years, emphasizing how initiative and hard work pulled him out of early business setbacks and financial disadvantage. He never attended university, deciding instead to begin a hardscrabble rural sales career, where he developed an appreciation for the challenges and abilities of everyday people.

These “bootstrap” beginnings built his faith in human agency, a guiding principle of the company. He encoded this belief in a simple set of values that, along with service to the customer and excellence in work, would form the bedrock of its culture. Within a year of his arrival at C-T-R, in a 1915 talk with staff, he established the company’s first priority: the respect and nurturing of employees.

This ethos, centered on people rather than products, persists at IBM to this day.