Wallace Eckert showed the world a way to the moon by pushing machines beyond their limits. A pioneer in the use of tabulating and computing equipment for scientific calculations, he designed powerful systems to help map celestial motion and charted the lunar orbit that later guided the Apollo missions. Meanwhile, he ushered IBM into a new era of machine-supported “pure science” research.

An astronomer first and foremost, Eckert developed machine techniques and hardware to support his work on the movement of masses (such as planets) in space. Eckert would spend much of his career expounding and improving on the lunar theory that had been developed by Ernest William Brown, the preeminent authority on the topic in the early 20th century and his professor at Yale University.

Brown had spent more than 20 years compiling his lunar orbit tables, published in 1919, by hand. Eckert found that machines could help him do it better and faster. He helped other branches of science enter the machine age too.