For a machine designed specifically for scientific applications, the SSEC became the talk of the dinner table. It aroused the public’s interest in the potentially life-changing possibilities of technology. IBM promoted the machine’s capabilities through the media, which marveled at this new “electronic brain” while ruminating on its potential to make workers, mathematicians specifically, “as obsolete as the dodo bird.” Newscaster Alma Dettinger of WQXR radio in New York said, “They’re saving work for everybody nowadays. Pretty soon we’ll have nothing to do at all.”

IBM distributed more than 750 press packets among radio outlets, newsrooms and periodicals with a reach of almost 200 million people. Watson, for his part, was careful to describe the SSEC as a way to save time, not replace jobs. He referred to it as “a small tool” to help “great scientists” benefit mankind.

The SSEC would prove to be a vital bridge to IBM’s entry into commercial computing. No sooner was the SSEC humming away on scientific research than the company began moving on to its next iteration of computing, this one targeted for government and industry. Spurred on by the start of the Korean War in 1950, Thomas Watson Jr. formed an executive committee to define specifications for a new “Defense Calculator” that could be used for aircraft design, nuclear development and munitions manufacturing.

Watson Jr. recognized that the company was now in the electronics business and that “we’d better move pretty fast.” Actual design of the Defense Calculator, or model 701, began in February 1951. By the time assembly of the first production machines began in June 1952, the company already had 10 commercial orders in hand, including from the US Weather Bureau and General Electric.

The first production machine shipped from Poughkeepsie to the IBM Technical Computing Bureau at IBM headquarters in New York, where it would operate in the space previously occupied by the SSEC. The 701’s first public showing was on April 7, 1953.

During its five-year run as one of the world’s most powerful and best-known “electronic brains,” the SSEC stimulated the public’s imagination about the possibilities of computer technology, and fulfilled its purpose solving the toughest math problems of the day. It paved the way technologically and prepared society emotionally for the coming computer age.