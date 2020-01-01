The Watson Scientific Computing Laboratory opened on the campus of Columbia University in 1945 with an unusual mandate for company-funded research: explore science, forget profits. This was the first corporate, pure-science research facility in the United States. It was concerned simply with advancing knowledge through collaboration, educational opportunities and the applied computational muscle of IBM’s machines. It would eventually become IBM Research, the largest corporate research organization in the world.

For IBM President Thomas J. Watson Sr., the lab was the next stage of a decades-long commitment he had made to academic cooperation. At Columbia in particular, he had partnered with the university on a series of initiatives using IBM equipment, first establishing the Columbia University Statistical Bureau in 1929 and then, in 1937, setting up the Astronomical Computing Bureau with his future Watson Lab director, Wallace Eckert.

The company had considered launching the Watson Lab in its own corporate buildings, but it placed a high value on proximity to the university. The idea was to lay roots for a more open and expansive collaboration with physical and social scientists, regardless of affiliation. In appearance and spirit IBM went to great lengths to preserve this open-minded ethos that was so essential to scientific freedom and the objectives of the lab.

“This is our fundamental principle: Problems will be accepted because of scientific interest and not for any other considerations,” Eckert, an astronomer, outlined upon his arrival as the first director of the Watson Lab in 1946.