Reynold B. Johnson was a renowned and prolific inventor who led the team that created the world’s first commercial computer disk drive, RAMAC, or Random Access Method for Accounting and Control, in the 1950s. His path to that pioneering development, and beyond, is integral to the history of technology and IBM.

Johnson devised his first notable invention as a high school science teacher in Michigan, building an electromechanical device to automate the grading of pencil-marked multiple-choice tests. His assistants were two court-assigned students who had stolen a radio from the school. Johnson embraced the chance to transform their penance into a learning experience.

When the inventor presented the test-correcting contraption to IBM, the company professed no interest. But Columbia University professor Benjamin Wood, the creator of the multiple-choice test and an IBM consultant, was intrigued. “Dr. Wood saw the possibilities in the test scoring machine but had a tough time selling it to management until he took it to Thomas J. Watson [Sr.],” recalled Johnson. “Mr. Watson immediately grasped the concept and its commercial possibilities.”