Codd’s notion was borne of an acute business problem. In the 1960s, information systems were beginning to manage huge volumes of data. The process of retrieving that data required advanced technical mastery, not to mention time and money. Mainframe computers, which were relatively new on the scene, cost hundreds of dollars per minute to operate, largely due to the complexity of database management. The early databases used rigid hierarchical structures and convoluted navigational plans to indicate the physical linking or nesting of the data on magnetic tapes. As a result, computer specialists often needed to write entire programs just to access an exact bit of information.

In his 1970 paper “A Relational Model of Data for Large Shared Data Banks,” Codd envisioned a software architecture that would enable users to access information without expertise in, or even knowledge of, the database’s physical blueprint. He introduced a concept for a database that could organize information into linkable — or related — tables based on common characteristics, making it possible for users to retrieve an entirely new table from data in one or more tables with a single query. It also greatly benefited businesses, providing them a better means of understanding the relationships among all of their data in order to gain insights for making decisions or identifying opportunities.

“Ted’s basic idea was that relationships between data items should be based on the item’s values, and not on separately specified linking or nesting,” said Don Chamberlin, best known as co-inventor with Raymond Boyce of Structured Query Language (SQL). “This greatly simplified the specification of queries and allowed unprecedented flexibility to exploit existing data sets in new ways. He believed that computer users should be able to work at a more natural language level and not be concerned about the details of where or how the data was stored.”