Born in 1923 on the Isle of Portland in Dorset, on the south coast of England, Codd earned mathematics and chemistry degrees from Exeter College at Oxford University. He flew in the Royal Air Force during World War II, moved to New York in 1948, and a year later joined IBM as a mathematical programmer, working on the company’s first electromechanical computer, the Selective Sequence Electronic Calculator. In the early 1950s, he became involved in the design and development of the IBM 701, the company’s first commercially available computer for scientific processing.

Dismayed by US Senator Joseph McCarthy’s Communist-baiting amid the Cold War, Codd left the US in 1953 for Ottawa, where he worked for Computing Devices of Canada. He returned to the US in 1957 after a chance meeting with his previous IBM manager. Working out of the company’s offices in Poughkeepsie, New York, he helped design the IBM 7030 (known as STRETCH), which was the first transistorized supercomputer and progenitor of IBM’s 7090 mainframe technology. He also led the team that developed the world’s first multiprogramming system, enabling independently created programs to execute simultaneously while sharing a central processing unit.

In 1961, Codd attended the University of Michigan on an IBM scholarship. He obtained a master’s degree and doctorate in computer science in Ann Arbor, along with his US citizenship. He joined IBM’s San Jose lab in 1968 and two years later published his seminal paper, “A Relational Model of Data for Large Shared Data Banks.”

In the publication, Codd imagined a software architecture through which users could access information without knowing the database’s physical blueprint. He introduced a concept for a database that organized information into tables that could be linked — or related — based on common characteristics. This enabled users to retrieve a new table with a single query and enabled businesses to quickly and easily gain insights from data in order to make decisions and identify opportunities.