It’s important to understand that in the late ’90s and early 2000s the dotcom space was awash in hype about the e-commerce revolution. On any given day, it seemed, companies built around pet food, toy shopping and web hosting were going public and being rewarded with massive valuations. At the time, IBM’s message — that the internet would transform far more than commerce — was unusual. It foretold a mode of business where the traditional processes would merge with internet technologies. Its arrival would mean that every company would need a web presence to defend its legitimacy and be open 24/7.

Universally, businesses would be able to respond more quickly to market shifts, cut product development cycles, reach new markets and serve customers better. And, significantly, this always-on world would shine a light on the importance of security. As denial of service (DoS) and other malicious attacks became pervasive, every company would have to invest heavily in cybersecurity even while building out capabilities to handle increased web traffic. As such, the company began positioning itself both as the leader in providing security solutions for the e-business era and a champion of the rights of individuals to own their data and to remain private — issues that would bubble up across industry, government and society decades later.

“e-business security is built on a foundation of confidence and trust. The confidence to run your business in a security-rich environment knowing all of your critical data is protected. And the trust that allows your customers, suppliers and business partners to know that sensitive information collected during online transactions is private,” an IBM white paper called “Security and Privacy in an E-business World” argued in 2000. “Privacy is the right of the individual to determine when, how and to what extent personal information is communicated to others.”

IBM’s messaging during that era proved prescient in other regards, as well. It predicted that the arrival of e-business would enable banks to build an electronic debit service so customers could shop at virtual stores. That a university could soon create an online archive of radiology images, ultrasounds, MRIs and CAT scans to replace massive, physical film libraries. That a publisher could open an online store for books, movies, music and videos. That a consumer goods company could manage purchase orders online, and monitor, update and replenish inventory in real time.

All of it has come true, of course — and then some. That the term “e-business” has faded only reinforces how visionary it was. After all, e-business has become merely business.