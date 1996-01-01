Louis V. Gerstner Jr. served as chief executive officer and chairman of the board of IBM Corporation from April 1993 to March 2002 and chairman until his retirement in December 2002.

A native of Mineola, New York, Gerstner received a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Dartmouth College in 1963 and an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1965. In 1994 he was awarded an honorary doctorate of business administration from Boston College, and in 1997 honorary doctorate of laws from both Wake Forest University and Brown University.

Prior to joining IBM, Gerstner served for four years as chairman and chief executive officer of RJR Nabisco, Inc. This was preceded by an 11-year career at American Express Company, where he was president of the parent company and chairman and CEO of its largest subsidiary, American Express Travel Related Services Company. Prior to that, Gerstner was a director of the management consulting firm of McKinsey & Co., Inc., which he joined in 1965.