Before the 1970s, it wasn’t unusual to see hordes of harried workers rushing to banks at the end of the day to deposit paychecks. Customers had to conduct their financial business during “bankers’ hours” or wait until Monday, since many banks were closed on weekends.

The automated teller machine, or ATM, changed all of that. It ushered in the era of 24x7 banking that’s taken for granted today. With the advent of ATMs, customers could perform financial transactions at their convenience. No more waiting in long lines at the teller window or running short of cash on Saturday night.

ATMs were good for banks too. The machines reduced congestion in branches, cut labor costs and attracted new customers who might also be in need of loans and credit cards. Today, there are more than 3.2 million ATMs installed worldwide.