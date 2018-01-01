Not everyone at IBM was sold on aggressively pursuing the magnetic stripe market. Svigals recalled making a presentation to IBM’s board of directors during which chief executive Thomas J. Watson Jr. revealed that he wasn’t totally comfortable with the strategy. The reason: “Mom doesn’t like credit cards,” he confided. IBM got into the business anyway and quickly became a leader.

In 1970, IBM teamed up with American Airlines and American Express on an experimental self-service ticketing system at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport with which passengers could use magnetic stripe credit cards at kiosks to make reservations and purchases. Cardholders were given the choice to retrieve tickets and boarding passes from the kiosk or from a human agent. They flocked to the kiosks.

Banks were slower to embrace mag stripes because of the perceived high cost of adoption. It took several years to develop a machine that could lay down the magnetic stripes reliably at high speeds, and the per-card costs — about USD 2 — were high. Eventually, the cost of a mag stripe card dropped to less than 5 cents as production volumes increased.

When combined with point-of-sale devices, data networks and mainframe computers, the magnetic stripe became the catalyst for the global credit card industry. For more than three decades, mag stripe technology reigned as the dominant mechanism for authorizing card transactions and verifying identities. Only 16% of US families held a bank card in 1970, while more than two-thirds did in 1998. More than USD 7 trillion in credit- and debit-card transactions were processed in 2018. Cards are swiped through mag stripe readers more than 50 billion times a year to verify identities and conduct transactions.

In recent years, chip-enabled cards that encrypt cardholder data have begun to replace mag stripe cards, which carry static data directly in the magnetic stripe. However, demand for magnetic stripe cards remains strong because of their low cost, reliability and the huge, global installed base of card readers. And even though the job performed by magnetic stripes can now be done with chip cards and mobile phones, the global financial and transaction systems that thrive today are a legacy of the unassuming magnetic stripe.