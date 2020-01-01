An innovation inspired by an ordinary vacuum cleaner wound up being the key to a new generation of data storage technology: magnetic tape. Beginning in the early 1950s, magnetic tape greatly increased the speed of data processing and eliminated the need for massive stacks of punched cards as a data storage medium.

In the early 1950s, IBM, Remington Rand and several other companies were working on the first commercial electronic computers that used vacuum tubes instead of the mechanical switches found on tabulating machines. The processors in these machines ran so fast that computer memory and punched card storage could not keep up. Computers were generating massive amounts of data, which needed to be stored and retrieved more quickly and efficiently. The race to develop a faster, higher-density storage medium was on.

Magnetic tape storage had already shown its usefulness in the audio recording industry. German engineers in the 1930s perfected steel magnetic tape, and IBM engineers were experimenting with magnetic-coated plastic tape in the 1940s, intending to use it for data storage and retrieval. In the early 1950s, the first general-purpose digital computer for business, UNIVAC, employed a heavy metallic tape for storage, but plastic tape was far cheaper and lighter. Any company that could use it to develop a new standard would have a good chance of commanding the next wave of electronic computing.