It was called “IBM’s $5 billion gamble” and a “bet-the-business” move. Good to Great author Jim Collins ranked it as one of the top three business accomplishments of all time, alongside Ford’s Model T and Boeing’s first jetliner, the 707. It was the IBM System/360, a system of mainframes introduced in 1964 that ushered in a new era of compatibility in which computers were no longer thought of as collections of individual components, but rather as platforms.

The System/360 unified a family of computers under a single architecture for the first time and established the first platform business model, which is still embraced today by IBM as well as by technology companies across industries ranging from online search and e-commerce to social media and ride-sharing.

Before the System/360, anyone buying a new computer system had to scrap their existing programs and start from scratch. There were no commercial software companies, and software was customized (or custom written) for each new machine. The System/360 changed that dynamic overnight by separating software from hardware. For the first time, software written for one machine could run on any other machine in the line. This enabled companies to buy a small computer system and add to it as needed. The System/360 created fresh ways of thinking about designing, building and using computer systems, and its influence is still felt today. And it almost didn’t happen.