When war broke out on the Korean Peninsula, in June of 1950, IBM CEO Thomas J. Watson Sr. asked America’s political leaders a simple question. How could the company help? Their answer: Build a computer that could tackle time-consuming calculations — like those behind many military operations — in a matter of minutes.

So, on the third floor of a tie factory in Poughkeepsie, New York, an IBM design team started development on what Watson would later refer to as “the most advanced, most flexible high-speed computer in the world” — the Defense Calculator, officially known as the IBM Model 701 Electronic Data Processing Machine.

Some 25 times to 50 times faster than its predecessors, the 701 inaugurated IBM’s 700 series with rapid advancements in computing power, memory capacity and economy of size, making history as the company’s first electronic computer. Unlike IBM’s earlier computing machines, which had been designed with specific functionalities in mind — such as the Selective Sequence Electronic Calculator — the 701 was built as a general purpose device, with the flexibility and capacity to solve previously insurmountable engineering and scientific problems for a broad range of operations. Over the next decade, this first line of IBM business computers, manufactured in bulk for scientific and commercial applications, helped to establish the company as a market leader both in mainframe computers and in the electronics business at large.