In late summer 1955, a US Department of Defense committee announced its intention to launch the world’s first artificial satellite into Earth’s orbit. A few days later, the Soviet Union countered with an announcement that it also had a satellite program under way. And that’s how the Space Race — and the next phase of the Cold War — began.

The US satellite program, known as Project Vanguard, fell under the management of the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) in Washington, DC. The NRL proposed to propel satellites into space aboard customized sounding rockets: powerful machines used primarily for gathering data on the upper atmosphere and beyond. Once the satellite reached orbit, the NRL would rely on a high-speed, digital computer system to track and monitor the craft’s flight.

In April of 1956, IBM won the Vanguard computer contract by committing one of its 704 mainframes — at the time, IBM’s most advanced computing machine — along with a range of supplemental components to the project’s computing center in Washington, DC. As progress was made, the company would also supply a second system to the launch site in southern Florida as part of Vanguard’s “impact prediction operation.” The company continued to maintain and upgrade both systems until the project’s close, in 1959.

Beyond aiding in Vanguard’s immediate success, IBM’s contributions to the early space program sparked collaboration between the company and US aerospace agencies over the next several decades.