Previous to the Space Shuttle program, IBM had contributed technical expertise and tools to each of NASA’s manned missions — Mercury, Gemini and Apollo — as well as to early US government satellite projects in the late 1950s. For this particular contract, the agency tasked the company with providing an expansive system to cover everything from flight control to monitoring and navigation — and enlisted the efforts of IBM teams across the country.

The orbiter presented significant challenges from the outset. To troubleshoot the first-of-its-kind vehicle, the NASA team designed an experimental craft, named Enterprise, in 1974 to trial the new concept via a series of ground and aerial test flights within Earth’s atmosphere. Construction on Columbia, the agency’s first operational Space Shuttle, began less than a year later.

The Space Shuttle’s computers, displays and software programs — both for onboard and at mission control — were significant departures from the systems employed in previous generations. While earlier crafts depended almost exclusively on a few large-scale digital computers, the Space Shuttle incorporated more than 150 mini computers as well as 300 microprocessors and video displays — in eight colors, rather than the customary black and white.

The reliance on mainframes, however, remained. In Owego, New York, at the Federal Systems Division (FSD), IBMers devised a complex, onboard data processing system around a five-computer circuit. Built on System/360 mainframes and weighing 55 pounds each, these general purpose computers, or GPCs, belonged to IBM’s Advanced System/4 Pi (AP-101) avionics computer series. During missions, they were capable of handling flight control, communications and navigation while processing half a million operations a second. Meanwhile, IBM custom built input/output processors to facilitate communication between onboard computers and the orbiter’s other systems.