System/370 was designed to address the data processing needs that were becoming apparent in the 1970s, driven by large databases and the simultaneous operation of multiple programs. Banks, airlines and retailers all found the architecture especially useful for remote computing, in which management information networks in the field make use of a centralized computer. Along with being faster and more compact than other mainframes, System/370 was also easily expandable.

In developing System/370, IBM set out to meet three major objectives. The first was performance. It had to have faster processing, more storage capacity and greater flexibility than the popular System/360, which had debuted in 1964. It also had to be affordable for small and medium-size companies that wanted to purchase their first computer or expand their existing system. The third objective was perhaps the most important. IBM didn’t want System/360 customers to have to start over from scratch, so System/370 would have to be fully backward compatible.

IBM CEO Thomas J. Watson Jr. was adamant that System/370 not cause the type of disruption that resulted during the release of System/360, which replaced all existing IBM products. In a speech to IBM employees shortly before the debut of Models 155 and 165, Watson Jr. said, “Despite the unprecedented success of 360, we should not forget the tremendous problems we encountered in making such a sweeping change in our entire product line, and we should not forget the difficulties that we created for our customers. We don’t want to make the same mistakes twice.”

System/370 met all three objectives, enabling users to achieve much higher performance and storage capacity per data processing dollar, while protecting the investment that many customers had made in System/360. “With System/370, we have achieved greatly improved performance by putting much of the advanced technology of IBM's ultra-high-performance computers within the reach of medium- and large-scale computer users,” said Francis G. Rogers — better known as “Buck” Rogers — president of IBM’s Data Processing Division, upon the system’s release. “And System/360 users will be able to run most of their existing programs on the new system without change.”