The most obvious impact of IBM’s innovations on modern finance and commerce stems from the company’s work developing magnetic stripe technology. In the early 1970s, transactions were still slow, insecure and error-prone. A decade earlier, IBM engineer Forrest Parry had begun to lay the groundwork for the technology that would streamline this highly manual process. His foundational contributions to mag stripe technology led to the mechanisms that are now commonplace on ID cards, driver’s licenses and ATM cards.

Working with banking and airline clients, the company helped develop a mag tape standard to spur adoption across industries. “We decided not to patent the stripe or the stripe production technologies,” said Jerome Svigals, IBM’s stripe project manager at the time. Still, the indirect benefits were huge. “For every buck spent on developing the mag stripe, we got back USD 1,500 in computer sales.” This was a powerful combination for both IBM and the banking industry. The broad adoption of processing systems slashed both labor and financial administration costs, and enabled banks to reduce the time required to return and process a check, known in industry parlance as the float.

James Galvin, then-assistant vice president and manager of the proof and transit department at Hartford National Bank, explained the implications in a 1976 issue of Think magazine. “A few years ago,” he said, “60% of the checks were cleared in one day. Today, 80% of the checks are cleared in one day. The longer it takes to clear a check, the less money a bank has at its disposal. And the more money it has on hand at any given time, the stronger its financial position.”

Banks initially balked at the cost of implementing mag stripe readers, and CEO Thomas J. Watson Jr. nearly scuttled the initiative because, as he said, “Mom doesn’t like credit cards.” But the company dove in anyway, and banks embraced the technology as economies of scale reduced implementation costs. Before long, mag stripe technology — in combination with point-of-sale devices, data networks and transaction-processing computers — gave rise to the global credit card industry.