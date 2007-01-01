The first relatively affordable and widely popular mainframe, the IBM 1401 Data Processing System has been called “the Model T of the computer industry.” Just as Henry Ford introduced the automobile to the masses, the IBM 1401 opened the information age to thousands of small and medium-size businesses. It changed the construct and outlook of the computer industry, from design to production to use.

Introduced in 1959, the IBM 1401 quickly made inroads into the business community. By the mid-1960s, it comprised more than half of the world’s computers. The 1401 family spawned an entire generation of programmers who first learned computing on these machines.

There were several keys to the 1401’s popularity. One was affordability. The 1401 could be leased for as little as USD 2,500 per month — at a time when comparably equipped computers leased for USD 10,000 per month and large mainframes cost more than USD 1 million to purchase outright. The 1401 was also considered a real value because of its advanced technologies. It was one of the first computers to run on transistors instead of power-hungry and fragile vacuum tubes, making it far more reliable and compact than existing mainframes. To input and store data, the 1401 could accommodate both the widely used punched cards and the newer magnetic tape, which could accelerate data storage and retrieval.

The 1401 changed perceptions among business executives. A computer didn’t have to be as big as a room and at the service of just large corporations — it could fit comfortably in the office of a medium-size company or lab, and each department could afford to have one of its own. The 1401 convinced enterprises of all sizes that a computer was essential to their daily operation. It also spurred IBM and other technology companies to scale up production for a future defined by computing.