In the early 1950s, computer programming was the exclusive domain of a small group of specialists who wrote code in machine language, a complex and cumbersome set of instructions. Programming was for experts only — outsiders need not apply. Then came Fortran.

From its creation in 1954 and its commercial release in 1957 as the progenitor of software, Fortran (short for formula translation) became the first computer language standard. It helped open the door to modern computing and ranks as one of the most influential software products in history. Fortran liberated computers from the exclusive realm of programmers and opened them to nearly everybody else. And it’s still in use decades after its release.

Fortran democratized computer programming by providing scientists, mathematicians and engineers the ability to input their problems directly into the computer without relying on a programmer to translate their needs into machine code. What was formerly a laborious task of manually keying as many as a thousand program instructions for a given problem could now be translated, automated and reduced to only 47 in Fortran.

Fortran instigated the process of abstracting software from the hardware on which it ran. Previous machine language programs had to be written for a specific computer, while a Fortran program could run on any system with a Fortran compiler.