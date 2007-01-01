For years, John Backus seemed an unlikely candidate to become a pioneer in any field, much less in advanced computing. As a teenager, he attended an exclusive private high school in Pennsylvania where he spent most of his time finding new rules to break. He moved on to the University of Virginia to study chemistry — but was expelled for poor attendance. He later enrolled in medical school only to drop out after nine months, complaining that medical training focused too much on memorizing concepts.

Eventually, Backus found his true calling in computing, and he is now best known as the father of Fortran, the first widely used, high-level programming language that helped open the door to modern computing. During his 41-year career at IBM, Backus also helped develop the IBM 704, the first mass-produced computer with core memory and floating-point arithmetic hardware, as well as Speedcode, the first high-level programming language created for an IBM computer, and the Backus-Naur Form (BNF), a pioneering notation for describing the structure of programming languages.

“Much of my work has come from being lazy,” Backus once said, with characteristic modesty. “I didn’t like writing programs, so I started work on a system to make them easier to write.”