When the war ended, Watson Jr. considered turning his love of flying into a career in the US Air Force or as a commercial airline pilot. He shared the idea with Major General Follett Bradley, for whom he had served as an aide. “I thought you’d go back and run IBM,” Follett told him. In truth, Watson Jr. had come back from his military service with the notion of one day running the company. Buoyed by Follett’s affirmation, he opted to return to IBM.

Within a year, in 1945, Watson Jr. was named vice president and appointed to the IBM board of directors. Groomed for future leadership, he worked as assistant to Charles Kirk, whom Watson Sr. had tapped as his apparent successor. When Kirk died unexpectedly in 1947, the elder Watson accelerated his son’s advancement and named him president of IBM in 1952.

Now in position to more heavily influence the company, Watson Jr. went to work. In 1953, he penned “Policy letter #4” to formalize IBM’s commitment to equal opportunity, which had been set in motion years prior. He declared it “the policy of this organization to hire people who have the personality, talent and background necessary to fill a given job, regardless of race, color or creed.”

He also would end ongoing litigation with the US Department of Justice, which filed suit claiming the company held a monopoly in the tabulator market. IBM owned roughly 90% of the industry under a model in which it exclusively leased machines. Among other demands, the DOJ wanted IBM to also sell its machines.

In 1956 the company, at Watson Jr.’s behest, conceded to a number of DOJ provisions, including to sell its machines, though the agreement hardly affected IBM’s growth plans. Demand for tabulating machines had been slowing, and IBM had tacitly considered making the shift to computers — despite skepticism from Watson Sr., whose sales team led him to believe the computer lacked commercial appeal.

Nevertheless, the company waded into the burgeoning market with its Selective Sequence Electronic Calculator (SSEC) in 1948, and the IBM 701, also known as the Defense Calculator, which was designed to support the Korean War effort and later adapted for commercial sales, in 1952. Watson Jr. was a booster of both projects.

In 1956 he succeeded his father, by then 82 years old, as the company’s second CEO. The elder Watson died only several weeks later, on June 19, 1956.